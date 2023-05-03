Findlay Mayor Fends Off Primary Challenger

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn withstood a challenge from a fellow Republican in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show Muryn defeating Haydee Sadler by a vote of 1,824 to 1,206, or 60 to 39 percent.

Muryn was appointed mayor in February of 2019 to replace Lydia Mihalik who joined the cabinet of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

In May of 2019 Muryn won the Republican mayoral primary.

In November of 2019, Muryn won the general election earning her first full four-year term as mayor.

Mayor Muryn, in a Mayoral Candidate Forum on WFIN in March, said she understands this community, its people and is ready to move the community forward and address whatever challenges arise.

“Nearly anyone can hold the title of mayor, but only the right person can truly lead a community, and I am that person.”

There were no Democrats running for Findlay mayor in the primary but Muryn could face a write-in challenger in the fall.

