Findlay Mayor On Impact Of Marathon Cuts

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says, while it’s obviously disappointing that Marathon is cutting jobs in Findlay, the city will get over this economic hurdle.

“We’re a very resilient community, economic hard times come and go,” Muryn said.

She says Findlay-Hancock Economic Development will be working with the affected employees to potentially match them with one of Findlay’s other employers.

“There are a number of opportunities here locally and I know some folks are already finding new places of employment.”

The mayor says, while the loss of those 300 jobs will have an impact on local revenue, it’s nothing that will be unmanageable

Marathon on Wednesday announced it was cutting 2,050 jobs across the company and around 300 at their headquarters in Findlay due to a reduction in fuel demand during the pandemic that has resulted in big losses for the company.

Marathon will announce its third quarter financial results on November 2nd.