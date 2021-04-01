Findlay Mayor Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn received the COVID vaccine on Thursday at Hancock Public Health and is encouraging everyone eligible to do the same.

Mayor Muryn said she’s happy with how the COVID vaccine distribution process is going in Hancock County.

The mayor said she wouldn’t be encouraging people to get vaccinated if she didn’t think it was the right decision.

The Mayor received the Moderna vaccine and will be notified in about 4 weeks when she has to return for the second dose.

Get details about the weekly vaccination clinics offered by Hancock Public Health here and Blanchard Valley Health System here. Or you can call 419-424-7105 and select option 1 to set up an appointment.

Ohio’s vaccination dashboard shows that nearly 30 percent of Ohioans, or around 3.5 million, have started the vaccination process.

In Hancock County, more than 20,000 people, or around 27 percent of the population, have started the vaccination process.