Findlay Mayor Starting Newsletter

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn is starting a newsletter in an effort to better connect with residents.

“Communication is the largest challenge for any organization. I am always looking for new ways to connect with citizens and hope that this will be a valuable way to do that,” the mayor said.

She says the newsletter will include things like, updates on city projects and legislation, committee updates, city performance and a new Citizen of the Month program.

Muryn says the newsletter will be released at least monthly, beginning in late January or early February.

People wishing to sign up to receive the newsletter can do so by clicking here.