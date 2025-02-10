Findlay Mayor To Deliver State Of The City Address

(From the City of Findlay)

Mayor Christina Muryn invites all community members to attend the upcoming State of the City address to be held on Wednesday, February 12 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 5:30 p.m.

Chris Oaks of “Good Mornings” on WFIN will interview Mayor Muryn in a fireside chat which will conclude with questions from the community. Please submit questions in advance via the submission form here or in the Facebook post below.

During the conversation, Mayor Muryn will outline key projects and initiatives on the horizon for the coming year, focusing on economic growth, community priorities, and updates of ongoing projects.

“Every year, the State of the City provides a valuable opportunity to connect with residents and share the exciting progress we’ve made, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead,” says Mayor Muryn. “I look forward to discussing the direction we are headed as a community and what we are doing to ensure Findlay’s continued success.”

The State of the City address can be heard on WFIN beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12.