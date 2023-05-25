Findlay Memorial Day Parade Coming Up

Findlay’s annual Memorial Day Parade is coming up on Monday.

Bill Johns, President of the Hancock County Veterans Council, hopes to see everyone there.

Bill says the Bridge Ceremony on the Main Street Bridge will happen at 9 a.m. as wreaths will be placed in the Blanchard River in memory of the area’s fallen Veterans.

New this year, the Hancock County TAPS program will hold a ceremony at the Hancock County War Memorial after the bridge ceremony.

And then the parade will start at 10 in front of the American Legion on West Front Street.

The parade will make its way to Maple Grove Cemetery where a service will be held at the War Memorial.

Bill says anyone else who wants to participate in the parade is welcome to show up Monday morning and he’ll find a spot for them.

People can also contact Bill at 419-721-7275 with any questions.

Video from last year’s parade and service is below.