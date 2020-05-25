Findlay Memorial Day Program

While Findlays traditional Memorial Day Parade was canceled due to the pandemic, the city still was able to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

The city put together a Memorial Day Program that was available online and on the radio on Memorial Day.

The program, which you can watch below, included a memorial service, a wreath-laying, the playing of TAPS, a military salute, the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance as well as a message from Mayor Christina Muryn.

The program ended with a community-wide moment of silence which concluded with the sounding of the Hancock County weather sirens and sirens from emergency vehicles.