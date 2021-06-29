Findlay ‘Move With The Mayor’ Events Returning

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn is bringing back her Move with the Mayor events which weren’t held during the pandemic.

The Mayor says ‘Move with the Mayor‘ is an initiative of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention and promotes active lifestyles and strengthens a healthy culture change in Findlay.

During the walks, people will have the opportunity to talk with Mayor Muryn about any topics they like with the benefit of being physically active for 30 minutes.

The Move with the Mayor initiative also encourages kids to be more active, and in the picture above the Mayor is walking with students at Glenwood Middle School in September of 2019.

The Mayor says The Surgeon General has issued a call to action to promote walking and walkable communities to combat heart disease, stroke and other chronic diseases.

Walking 30 minutes a day can reduce a person’s risk for heart disease by 40 percent.

Half of U.S. adults have a chronic illness such as heart disease or stroke.

On Wednesday, June 30, Mayor Muryn invites people to meet up at Coffee Amici at 328 South Main Street at 7:30 a.m. for a 30 minute walk through downtown Findlay.

Then on July 14th, she invites you to meet her at JK Juices, 117 E. Crawford Street at 11:30 a.m. and walk from there.