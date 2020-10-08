Findlay Moving Ahead With Water Meter Project

Findlay City Council has voted to proceed with a project to upgrade the city’s water meters, despite concerns by the city auditor that the city didn’t follow all the proper protocols.

Mayor Christina Muryn was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the issue, saying after a review of the project there were no concerns about moving ahead.

The mayor says she’s happy to see the project moving forward, saying the longer they wait the more costly the project will be.

Listen to Mayor Muryn’s full interview with Chris Oaks here.