Municipal Court DUS Day Clinic Coming Up

(From Findlay Municipal Court)

Findlay Municipal Court is providing people with driver’s license restrictions an opportunity to resolve their issues.

The 6th annual Findlay Municipal Court DUS Day Clinic will be held on Thursday, October 10th.

The goal of the clinic is to help people resolve their legal issues and get back on the road legally.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

For more details and to set up an appointment, call the clerk’s office at 419-424-7141.

Officials say some people may even leave their appointment with their driving privileges restored.

