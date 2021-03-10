Findlay Municipal Court Holding DUS Clinic

Findlay Municipal Court is providing people with a suspended driver’s license an opportunity to resolve their issues.

The third annual Findlay Municipal Court DUS Day Clinic will be held on April 29th and 30th.

The goal of the clinic is to help people resolve their legal issues and get back on the road legally.

The clinic is by appointment only. People should call the clerk’s office at 419-424-7141 to set up an appointment.

In 2019, the court assisted more than 80 people with their license suspensions and got them on the right track to obtaining a valid license.

Some people may even leave their appointment with their driving privileges restored.

Get more information on the clinic by clicking here.