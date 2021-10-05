Findlay Municipal Court Holding Safe Surrender Event

The Findlay Municipal Court will be holding its 4th Annual Safe Surrender Day on Thursday.

People who have a bench warrant for their arrest can get the warrant released on Thursday, October 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say all you need to do is show up at Findlay Municipal Court and meet with court staff.

The Public Defender’s Office, City of Findlay Prosecutor’s Office and other agencies will be on hand on that day to help get any bench warrants addressed and released.

Some examples include:

Individuals who failed to attend a court hearing will be seen by the Judge, Magistrate or court staff that day.

Individuals who failed to perform community service will be reassigned to a work location. If the individual missed a community service contempt hearing, the hearing will be rescheduled to allow the person time to complete the community service;

Individuals who did not complete counseling for mental health or substance abuse will have their appointments rescheduled;

Individuals who did not attend a status conference will meet with a magistrate or court staff to review their financial ability to pay outstanding fines and to establish a new payment plan;

Individuals who did not report to serve a jail sentence will be issued a new date to report.

Last year, the Findlay Municipal Court helped 86 people get a total of 120 bench warrants released.

Findlay Municipal Court is at 318 Dorney Plaza, Room 206.

Get more information here, or by calling the Findlay Municipal Court Clerk’s office at 419-424-7141.