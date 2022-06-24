Findlay Municipal Court Receives Technology Grant

The Findlay Municipal Court has received a nearly $20,000 technology grant from the Supreme Court of Ohio.

The court says it will use the grant money to implement an e-filing system through the court’s case management software.

The e-filing system will be a portal on the court’s website.

The system will eliminate the need for parties to mail documents or report in person to the court, eliminating the transportation barriers for many court users.

“This project will improve accessibility, accuracy and efficiency of the judicial process for all court users,” said Findlay Municipal Court Judge Stephanie Bishop.

“We greatly appreciate the Supreme Court of Ohio for awarding the court this technology grant. It will go a long way in assisting the community with access to justice.”

Technology funding to local courts across the state has been a priority of Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor since 2015.

A total of $35 million in technology grants has been provided to local courts.

The goal is to reduce paperwork and data entry to remove barriers and make it easier for Ohioans to interact with the justice system.

Courts across the state increased the use of technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court officials, the increased use included electronic dockets, text and email reminders of court dates and remote access.

In 2022, technology grant funding totals more than $3 million for projects by 48 courts in 36 counties.

You can see the full list of grant awardees by clicking here.