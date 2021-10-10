Findlay Municipal Court Safe Surrender Day A Success

The Findlay Municipal Court says its 4th Annual Safe Surrender Day held last week was a success.

The Court says 72 people got 109 bench warrants addressed on Thursday.

Safe Surrender Day events work by giving people who have a bench warrant for their arrest a chance to resolve their legal issues without the fear of immediately going to jail.

The Court says it’s in the best interest of the defendants and the community for these individuals to complete their original sentencing requirements while avoiding incarceration at the already overcrowded Hancock County Justice Center.

The Court says both Judge Alan D. Hackenberg and Judge Stephanie M. Bishop are appreciative of The Hancock County Public Defender’s Office, the City of Findlay Law Director’s Office and the staff that made the event a success and plan to continue this opportunity for local offenders in the future.

The Court said one example of the success of the event is an individual from South Carolina who rode a bus to Findlay just to attend this event.

He was able to resolve his case and return home without issue, which will open up employment opportunities and release warrant blocks on his driver license.

