Findlay Municipal Court Safe Surrender Day

The Findlay Municipal Court will be holding its 7th Annual Safe Surrender Day on Thursday, April 18th from 9 to 4 p.m.

Over the last 6 years, the Findlay Municipal Court has helped over 450 individuals and recalled over 545 bench warrants.

“The Safe Surrender event continues to be a great success for the court, law enforcement and the community,” said Judge Stephanie Bishop, who, along with Judge Alan Hackenberg was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the program.

Individuals with active bench warrants who report to the Court on that day will not be arrested.

Instead, individuals who take advantage of this opportunity will work with designated court staff to solve their legal issues.

Some examples include:

Individuals who failed to attend a court hearing will be seen by the Judge, Magistrate or court staff that day.

Individuals who failed to perform community service will be reassigned to a work location. If the individual missed a community service contempt hearing, the hearing will be rescheduled to allow the person time to complete the community service;

Individuals who did not complete counseling for mental health or substance abuse will have their appointments rescheduled;

Individuals who did not attend a status conference will meet with a magistrate or court staff to review their financial ability to pay outstanding fines and to establish a new payment plan;

Individuals who did not report to serve a jail sentence will be issued a new date to report.

The Hancock County Public Defender will be available at the court to meet with clients.

Upon reporting to the Court on Safe Surrender Day, the warrant will be lifted and recalled from law enforcement.

This is a one day only event. Individuals who are unsure if they have an outstanding bench warrant can view a list of active Findlay Municipal Court warrants.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are also accepted.

To schedule an appointment or for more information call the Clerk’s office at 419-424-7141.