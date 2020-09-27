Findlay Municipal Court Safe Surrender Week

Findlay Municipal Court will be holding a Safe Surrender Week from September 28th through October 2nd.

Officials say anyone who has a bench warrant for their arrest through municipal court, regardless of the reason, can set up an appointment to have the warrant released.

All the individual needs to do is show up to meet with court staff at the scheduled date and time.

In order to comply with social distancing and other health protocols, appointments and masks are required.

The number to call to make an appointment is 419-424-7141.

Court officials say during last year’s event, the municipal court cleared 119 bench warrants in just one day.

