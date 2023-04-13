Findlay Municipal Court Sets Date For Safe Surrender Day

The Findlay Municipal Court will hold its 6th Annual Safe Surrender Day on April 27th.

People who have a bench warrant for their arrest – regardless of the reason – can get the warrant addressed by the court and released on that day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say all you need to do is show up at Findlay Municipal Court and meet with court staff.

The Public Defender’s Office, City of Findlay Prosecutor’s Office and other agencies will be on hand on that day to help get any bench warrants addressed and released.

Over the past five years, the event has helped 383 people clear 455 bench warrants.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

Findlay Municipal Court is located in the Findlay Municipal Building at 318 Dorney Plaza, Room 206.

Get more information here, or by calling the Findlay Municipal Court Clerk’s office at 419-424-7141.