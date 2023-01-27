Findlay Musician Wins Toledo Symphony Young Artist Competition

A big honor for a young musician from Findlay.

Miki Kawamura is a sophomore at Findlay High School and first violinist in the FHS Symphony Strings.

A talented pianist, she won the Toledo Symphony Young Artists’ Concerto Competition.

Miki gets the honor of performing with the Toledo Symphony, Rubenstein’s Piano Concerto No. 4, Mvt. 1, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Toledo.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.