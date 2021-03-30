Findlay Names New Service Safety Director

Hanco EMS Chief Rob Martin is leaving that role to become the next Service Safety Director for the City of Findlay.

Details are in the following news release from the city.

Mayor Christina Muryn has named Rob Martin, BSN, MBA as the next Service Safety Director for the City of Findlay.

“I am thrilled with the results of our search. It was a thorough process that yielded a number of strong candidates. I am confident that Rob is the right person for this job and his

experience will be an amazing asset for the City of Findlay.”

Mr. Martin joins the City of Findlay leaving his current position as EMS Chief and Director of Hanco Emergency Medical Services.

Prior to that he was a clinical nurse manager at Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Earlier in his career he also worked as a flight nurse for eight years. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration and a Bachelor in Nursing from The University of Toledo.

Mr. Martin’s experience provides him a unique set of skills from crisis response, financial and operational improvement, to team development and management.

He has also been very involved across the community and state, serving on various boards both within his field and for the broader community including The Miracle League of Findlay Board, The Family Resource Center Board and The Ohio Department of Public Safety Active Shooter Response committee to name a few.

In Rob’s role as EMS Chief he has helped many in our community through their worst days.

It is with that well-grounded, hands on, experience that he will now help lead our team to enable that the best days are ahead for this community.

“Since moving to Findlay in 2013 I have had the opportunity to work with the City of Findlay team in various capacities. We are fortunate for the strong leadership we have had over the past nearly decade and we have opportunities to continue to improve upon our achievements. We also have a number of challenges that face many in our community and I am honored to bring my knowledge of these struggles, my passion for helping others, and experience managing teams to support Mayor Muryn’s vision for this city that I care about so

much.”

Mr. Martin is expected to begin with the City of Findlay on April 19th and begin a transition period with Mr. Schmelzer who currently serves as Director of Public Safety.

Mr. Schmelzer leaves his position to go back into the private sector after joining the City of Findlay team in 2012.

“It has been extremely rewarding to work with the team at the City and engage with the private sector. I believe the public sector plays a vital role in supporting a community, and it has been a privilege being involved in decisions that have helped shape Findlay since taking a leadership role in 2012. I have great respect for those that serve our community in so many ways.”

Rob Martin has been a resident of Findlay since 2014. He has a wife, Kristin, and 3 children Madison, Finn, and Luke.

In his free time Rob enjoys outdoor activities including running, golfing, coaching youth sports and watching his kids sporting events.

Rob has been a Registered Nurse for 21 years and a Paramedic for 16 years.