Findlay Offering Bulk Trash Drop-Off For Residents

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay will offer a bulk trash drop-off for Findlay residents from Thursday, November 2, to Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Hours are 8am-7pm or until full on Thursday and Friday and 8am-4pm or until full on Saturday.

Dumpsters will be at the Public Works Department, 330 N. Cory St. where city residents may dispose of unwanted debris.

Hazardous materials, commercial tires, concrete, appliances and electronics will not be accepted. Proof of residency or ID may be required.

The City will accept noncommercial vehicle tires. The tires must be off of the rim. Proof of residency in the City of Findlay and/or ID will be required. Please note that it is illegal to transport more than ten scrap tires at any time without obtaining a registration certificate from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency per ORC 3734.83.

“During the Earth week drop-off event in Spring 2023 over 1,500 tires and 93,000 lbs of trash were collected. We encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity and join us in working to keep our community clean!”