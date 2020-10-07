Findlay Organizations Collaborating On Halloween Event

The Kan Du Group and the Blanchard Valley Center will be holding a fun Halloween event.

On Friday night October 23rd the parking lot of the Blanchard Valley Center will become haunted for a spooky good time.

People are being encouraged to wear a costume, and stay in their own vehicle and drive or ride through the parking lot that will be filled with spirited and spooky vehicles.

The free event happens Friday night October 23rd from 7 to 9.

WFIN’s Chris Oaks gets more details about the event from the Kan Du Group and Blanchard Valley Center in the interview below.