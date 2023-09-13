Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Findlay OSHP Post Holding Anniversary Celebration

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is inviting the public to join them in celebrating the Highway Patrol’s 90th anniversary.

The celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 20th from 10 to 2 at the Findlay Post at 3201 North Main Street in Findlay.

The public is invited to come and tour the post, meet personnel, and even talk to a recruiter.

 