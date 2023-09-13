Findlay OSHP Post Holding Anniversary Celebration
The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is inviting the public to join them in celebrating the Highway Patrol’s 90th anniversary.
The celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 20th from 10 to 2 at the Findlay Post at 3201 North Main Street in Findlay.
The public is invited to come and tour the post, meet personnel, and even talk to a recruiter.
🚨SAVE THE DATE!🚨Please join us in celebrating the Ohio State Highway Patrol's 90th anniversary at the Findlay Post on September 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come tour the post, meet personnel, talk to a recruiter to #JoinOSHP, or sign up for @dollyslibrary. #OSHP90th pic.twitter.com/VKOFu34rPd
