Findlay PD Donates Bike To Student In Need

The Findlay Police Department recently stepped in to help a student whose bicycle was stolen.

High School Assistant Principal Meg Simon says the student couldn’t afford to replace the bike so she got ahold of the police department, and without hesitation, they dropped off a bike for the student.

“That’s the great part about our community, is that there are so many people willing to help our kids. That’s the part that’s inspiring to me, is that no matter what the need is there’s always someone willing to help.”

She says the police department is always ready and willing to help out whenever she gets ahold of them.

(above are police officer Brian White and assistant principal Meg Simon)