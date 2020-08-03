Findlay PD Offering Virtual National Night Out Activities

The Findlay Police Department is inviting families to take part in virtual National Night Out activities.

National Night Out was canceled this year due to the pandemic, but the police department says kids can still have some fun and win some prizes.

The first activity is designing your own police uniform and patch.

At the end of the week, parents can take a picture of their youngster with the completed activities and post to, or private message to the police department’s Facebook page for a chance to win prizes, including a new bicycle. Winners will be selected at random.

The police department is also releasing “Behind the Badge: Getting to Know Your Officers” videos for National Night Out.

New Police Chief Robert Ring is featured in the first video.

National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.