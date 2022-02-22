Findlay PD Seeking Help IDing Menards Theft Suspects

The Findlay Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying two people who stole from Menards.

The police department says the two men in the surveillance pictures entered Menards around 2:40 Saturday afternoon and loaded up a cart with electronics.

The suspects walked to the front of the store and pushed the cart through a closed register lane and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.