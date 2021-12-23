Findlay Pedestrian Hit Trying To Cross Against Signal

The Findlay Police Department says a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street against the crosswalk signal.

It happened at 8:52 Thursday morning at North Main Street and Larkins Street.

Police say Jose Otero, 24, of Findlay, was crossing North Main Street westbound, against the crosswalk signal, when he was hit by a northbound truck.

Otero sustained possible head and neck injuries and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS.

Police say Otero was issued a right of way citation for trying to cross the road against the crosswalk signal.