Findlay Plant Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

A Findlay business was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

It happened at around 8:30 Thursday morning at Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies at 555 Marathon Boulevard.

The Findlay Police Department responded to the facility to investigate a report of a bomb threat written on a bathroom stall.

Police arrived to find the business already evacuated.

Police said a search of the building revealed no suspicious items or devices, and employees were allowed back inside.