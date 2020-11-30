Findlay Plows Ready To Tackle First Snowfall Of Season

The City of Findlay Street Department is prepared to clear the streets of however much snow Mother Nature drops on us.

The city has a total of 24 snow plows that will be deployed once the snow starts sticking to the roads.

The plows will hit the main thoroughfares first like Main Street, Tiffin Avenue and Broad Avenue.

Then they’ll clear secondary streets and after that they’ll clear as many residential streets as they can.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down and allow plenty of stopping distance when driving in snow and icy conditions.

Findlay will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Tuesday.