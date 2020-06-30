Findlay Police Chief Retiring, New Chief To Be Sworn In

Findlay’s police chief is retiring.

Police Chief John Dunbar’s last day on the job will be Friday, July 3rd.

Chief Dunbar has been with the Findlay Police Department for 28 years, the last three as police chief.

During his time with the department, Dunbar served as a field training officer, detective, and served on the emergency response team (ERT) for 15 years.

He received Officer of the Month recognitions in November 1994 and November 1995 and received the Officer of the Year Award in 1995.

The City of Findlay says it is grateful to Chief Dunbar for his years of service to the police department and the community as a whole.

Captain Robert Ring will become the police department’s next police chief.

He’ll be sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn on Monday July 6th at 9 a.m. at Dorney Plaza.

(Captain Ring can be seen in the picture above over Chief Dunbar’s right shoulder)