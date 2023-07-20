Findlay Police Department Announces Promotions

The Findlay Police Department has promoted Jason Morey to the position of Lieutenant.

Lt. Morey will be sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn at the City of Findlay Municipal Building Council Chambers (318 Dorney Plaza) on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Morey is a graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School and he obtained an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice and his Ohio Peace Officer Certification while at Rhode State College.

He also completed his bachelor’s degree in 2017, graduating from the University of Findlay with a degree in Business Management with a health, environment, and safety emphasis. He will be assigned to the Patrol Division.

Morey began his career with the Findlay Police Department in 2000 as a full-time officer and was assigned to the Patrol Division. Prior to his appointment at Findlay PD, he worked as an Auxiliary Deputy for the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2017 and served in the Patrol Division. He has served as a Field Training Officer, a Crash Reconstructionist, a member of the Active Shooter Team, and a Drone Operator.

Morey is married to his wife Wendi and they have three children.

The Findlay Police Department has promoted Timothy Brown to the position of Sergeant.

Sgt. Brown will be sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn at the City of Findlay Municipal Building Council Chambers (318 Dorney Plaza) on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Brown is a graduate of Liberty Benton High School and he obtained an Associate Degree in Applied Science and Public Service and also his Ohio Peace Officer Certification while at Rhodes State College. He will be assigned to the Patrol Division.

Brown began his career with the Findlay Police Department in 2010 as a full-time officer and was assigned to the Patrol Division. He has served as a Field Training Officer, a Crash Reconstructionist, a member of the Active Shooter Team, and a Crisis Management Team Operator.

Brown is married to his wife Amanda and they have seven children.