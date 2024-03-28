Findlay Police Department Awarded Reaccreditation

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The Findlay Police Department has been awarded re-accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). This will make the agency’s fourth consecutive award, with initial accreditation in 2012. Findlay is one of just sixty-one Municipal Law Enforcement agencies across the State of Ohio who maintains this accreditation; see attached letter.

This award will remain in effect for four years. During which time the agency must maintain compliance with one hundred eighty-three CALEA standards. Annually, the Findlay Police Department will be required to submit a Status Report, agency information and statistical tables, as well as be reviewed by a CALEA Compliance Service Manager (CSM).

WFIN spoke with Police Chief James Mathias about the significance of the reaccreditation.

The CSM will choose approximately 25% of those standards to review and conduct several interviews of agency personnel. At the completion of the four-year cycle, a site-based assessment will occur. During the site-based assessment, CALEA assessors will visit the agency over a three-day period to conduct interviews with various agency personnel and community members, observe compliance of the agency facilities and review any additional means of compliance.

CALEA assessors will then complete a report of their findings to be submitted to the Commission for review. The Commission will then determine if the agency has successfully complied with all of the appropriate standards. According to W. Craig Hartley, Jr., the Executive Director of CALEA, “The process of CALEA Accreditation begins with a rigorous self-assessment, requiring a review of policies, practices and processes against internationally accepted public safety standards.

This is followed with an assessment by independent assessors with significant public safety experience. Additionally, public feedback is received to promote community trust and engagement, and structured interviews are conducted with select agency personnel and others with knowledge to assess the agency’s effectiveness and overall service delivery capabilities.

The decision to accredit is rendered by a governing body of twenty-one Commissioners following a public hearing and review of all reporting documentation.” The Findlay Police Department includes an authorized strength of sixty-seven sworn officers, twelve dispatchers, and seven civilian employees. In addition to CALEA, the Findlay Police Department also maintains accreditation through the Ohio Collaborative for Law Enforcement Agencies.