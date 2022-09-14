Findlay Police Department Hires New Officer

The Findlay Police Department has hired a new officer.

Chance Collins was recently sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn.

Police Chief Robert Ring says the 34-year-old Collins is a graduate of Arlington High School and attended Tiffin University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Collins previously served with the Forest Police Department and has spent the last 13 years with the Carey Police Department.

While with the Carey Police Department, Collins served on the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and held several positions within the department.

Collins will be assigned to the Findlay Police Department patrol division.

He lives in Arlington with his family.