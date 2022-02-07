Findlay Police Department Hires New Officer

The Findlay Police Department has announced the hiring of a new officer.

Jon-Paul Maiden was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn at the municipal building on Monday morning.

Maiden, 27, is a graduate of Middlesboro High School in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

He then graduated from Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Maiden lives in Findlay and was employed as a corrections officer at the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

Maiden will attend the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in order to earn his Ohio Peace Officer Certificate.

He will be assigned to the department’s patrol division after successfully completing the academy.