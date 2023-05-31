Findlay Police Department Holding Bicycle Rodeo

The Findlay Police Department’s 8th Annual Bicycle Rodeo is coming up on Saturday, June 3rd.

It will be held at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts from 9 to 11 a.m.

Findlay Police Officer Brian White says the event is for kids of 4 to 12 years of age.

There will be a series of different bike courses and educational activities and there will also be bike helmets given away.

There will also be safety lessons, bike inspections and agility and road courses.

