Findlay Police Department Implementing Body Cameras

The Findlay Police Department’s body camera program is about to go live.

All sworn officers have been issued a body camera and will begin wearing them on Monday, August 14th at 6 a.m. with the day shift.

Police Chief James Mathias says the use of body cameras will increase transparency, enhance officer safety, and increase accountability.

The body camera footage may be used in the assessment of police conduct, including instances in which force was used.

The footage can also be used for non-investigative purposes, such as training and assessing performance.

The 69 body cameras were partially paid for through a nearly $92,000 grant awarded by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice.

Dash cameras will be installed in cruisers in early 2024.