Findlay Police Department Investigating Suspicious Death

The Findlay Police Department is investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death.

Police responded to 614 South Blanchard Street at 12:24 p.m. Thursday after dispatch received a call about a deceased male.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist with processing the scene.

Police say they are in the initial phase of the investigation and further information will be released later.

An autopsy is pending at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.