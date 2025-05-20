Findlay Police Department Participating In ‘Click It Or Ticket’ Campaign

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The Findlay Police Department is participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign from May 19 through June 1, 2025.

Click It or Ticket is a national high-visibility enforcement campaign focusing specifically on the consequences of not wearing a seat belt while urging riders to always buckle up.

Material created for this campaign highlights law enforcement’s goal of encouraging drivers and passengers to wear seat belts and to spread awareness about the increased police presence on our nation’s roads during this period.

No matter what type of vehicle you drive, one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up.

This is a reminder to all drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt.