Findlay Police Department Promotions

The Findlay Police Department has promoted Brooks Deidrick and Dan Griffith to the position of Sergeant.

They were sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn at the Findlay Municipal Building on Monday.

Sgt. Deidrick (on the left) began his career with the Findlay Police Department in 2011 as a Patrol Officer.

Sgt. Deidrick has served in the Patrol Division as a Field Training Officer, a member of the Department’s Honor Guard, and a firearms instructor/armorer.

Sgt. Deidrick is also a squad leader on the Crisis Management Team.

He is a graduate of Findlay High School and he has an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Owens Community College.

Prior to college, Sgt. Deidrick served in the U.S. Army Airborne, doing tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Sgt. Deidrick was the Findlay Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2020 and he will be assigned to the Patrol Division.

He lives in Findlay.

Sgt. Griffith joined the Department in 2014 as a Patrol Officer.

He has served as a Field Training Officer, an ALICE and field sobriety testing instructor, and a chemical munitions instructor.

Sgt. Griffith is also an assistant squad leader on the Crisis Management Team and a member of the Honor Guard.

Sgt. Griffith is a graduate of Eastwood High School, attended the University of Toledo, and earned his Peace Officer Certificate from Owens Community College.

Sgt. Griffith will also be assigned to the Patrol Division.

Sgt. Griffith and his wife, Candace, reside in Forest with their children, Logan and Lyla.