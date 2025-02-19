Findlay Police Department Remembers Fallen Officer

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On February 20, 1898, Policeman William Holly was shot and killed while he and another officer chased two burglary suspects.

One of the men opened fire on Policeman Holly, killing him. Both suspects were arrested and charged with murder.

The suspect who shot Policeman Holly was sentenced to 20 years of hard labor.

We remember Officer Holly for his ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of citizens in the City of Findlay, OH.

Ofcr. Holly’s name is represented on our local memorial at the Ft. Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 on S. Romick Parkway and also at Officer Down Memorial Page and all of our Officers and Troopers in Hancock County who have died in the line of duty.

