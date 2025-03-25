Findlay Police Department Remembers Fallen Police Captain

(From the Findlay Police Department)

In memory of fallen Findlay Police Captain Allen D. McGown, mourning bands will be worn all day by all sworn Findlay Police Officers on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 0001 hrs. until 1159 hrs. Capt. McGown drowned while attempting to rescue a woman during the Great Flood of 1913, in which parts of the city were under six feet of water. His boat capsized as he attempted to rescue the woman from her flooded home. His body was located floating in front of the Hancock County Courthouse approximately five hours later. Captain McGown was survived by his parents, six brothers, and one sister.

Approximately 500 people were killed in Ohio as a result of the flood, including Officer William Sexton, of the Columbus Police Department.

We remember Capt. McGown for his ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of citizens in the City of Findlay.

Capt. McGown’s name is represented on the local memorial at the Ft. Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 on S. Romick Parkway, and also at the Officer Down Memorial Page, as are Officers and Troopers in Hancock County who have died in the line of duty. ODMP is the largest law enforcement memorial in the country, and its presence online enables supporters to learn about and honor fallen heroes regardless of their geographic location. The ODMP will continue to expand its offerings in constant service to its primary mission: honoring those officers who have died in the line of duty in the U.S.