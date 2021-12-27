Findlay Police Department Returns Stolen Gifts To Family

The Findlay Police Department says it was able to return some stolen presents to a family on Christmas Day.

On December 20th the police department said it was working to identify where a large amount of gifts found near Findlay High School came from.

The police department said that a large amount of wrapped and unwrapped children’s gifts were located in the area of the high school on December 18th.

Police said at the time that the gifts appeared to be related to a theft or burglary but no cases had yet been identified.

It was also confirmed that the gifts were not related to the Toys for Tots theft in November.

On Monday, the police department posted on their Facebook page that the family the missing presents belonged to had been located on Christmas and the presents returned.

The police department said the presents had been stolen from a vehicle.

The police department thanks all who helped in returning the gifts to their rightful owner.