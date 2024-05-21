Findlay Police Department Seeking Volunteers For Bicycle Rodeo

(From the Findlay Police Department)

With our 2024 Bicycle Rodeo quickly approaching on Saturday, June 8th, we’re looking for a few volunteers to help us with our event.

Whether you’re passionate about bicycle safety, or simply need some volunteer hours, we’d love to have a few extra hands.

Police officer Brian White with more on the Bicycle Rodeo.

Check out our sign up lists below to see if something works for you.

2024 Findlay Police Department Bicycle Rodeo – Saturday, June 8th 9:00 – 11:00 AM

https://www.signupgenius.com/…/60B0A4BACAE28A6F94…

2024 Findlay Police Department Bicycle Rodeo (RAIN DATE) – Saturday, June 15th 9:00 – 11:00 AM

https://www.signupgenius.com/…/60B0A4BACAE28A6F94…