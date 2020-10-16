Findlay Police Department Warning Of Phone Scam

The Findlay Police Department says it’s once again receiving calls from people about a certain phone scam.

The police department says the scammer claims to be with the Social Security Administration and tells the potential victim that there is a problem with their account and they need to confirm their information.

The scammer then asks for bank account information or some form of payment to resolve the situation.

The police department reminds people that you should never give out personal information and agencies like the Social Security Administration will not contact you by phone requesting such information.

You can click here for more details on related scams.