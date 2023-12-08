Police Department Warns Of Gift Card Scam

(From the Findlay Police Department)

Yesterday (12/07/23) Findlay PD officers intercepted a couple involved in a complex gift card scam.

This scam involves suspect(s) manipulating gift cards in area stores, recording the card number and replacing the cards on the shelves for unsuspecting customers.

When the customer has the card activated at the register, the suspects are able to use that card with the numbers they have already recorded.

This is a nationwide scam in multiple states.

To protect yourself, be sure to examine gift cards and packaging.

This would include looking at the back of the card to ensure the scratch off section has not been removed.

If you have questions about the card, make sure to ask a customer service representative.

Please let family members know as well.