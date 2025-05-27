Findlay Police Department’s Bicycle Rodeo Coming Up

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The Findlay Police Department invites local families to join them for the annual Bicycle Rodeo, a free community event designed to promote bicycle safety and healthy lifestyles. The event will take place on Saturday, June 7 from 9-11am at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. (The rain date will be Saturday, June 14th from 9-11am in case of inclement weather.)

This family-friendly event is tailored for children ages 4–12, but all are welcome to attend. Youth participants will enjoy a variety of fun and educational activities including:

A light breakfast and live entertainment

Interactive children’s games and activities

Exciting prize giveaways

Bicycle safety stations where children can learn and practice safe riding skills on road and obstacle courses

In addition, the Findlay Police Department will provide free bicycle helmets and licenses, and emergency vehicles will be on display for kids to explore. Local organizations will also be on-site with valuable resources and demonstrations.

“We are proud to host this event each year to help our community’s youth learn the importance of bicycle safety in a fun, engaging environment,” said event coordinator, Ofc. Brian White. “It’s a great way for families to connect with local law enforcement and build lasting safety habits.”

Registration is required and will be available at the event. To avoid lines, families are encouraged to pre-register online at:

https://forms.gle/hVgkquWyH2B2dKFe7

For more information, please visit the Findlay Police Department’s Facebook page or contact the department directly.