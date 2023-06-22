Findlay Police Department’s Hendren Promoted To Captain

The Findlay Police Department has promoted Justin Hendren to the position of Captain.

Hendren began his career with the Findlay Police Department in 1999 as a full-time officer and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

Prior to this assignment, he worked a year and a half with the Pemberville Police Department and was also an Auxiliary Deputy with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

He has served as a Field Training Officer, a Crisis Management Team Operator, and was the Department’s Officer of the Year in 2003.

During his career, he served in various positions within the department; including Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant in the Hancock County METRICH Enforcement Unit, Special Services Lieutenant, Patrol Division Lieutenant, and Detective Lieutenant.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2007 and promoted to Lieutenant in 2020.

Hendren is married to his wife Victoria and they have six children.

Captain Hendren will be sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn at the City of Findlay Municipal Building Council Chambers on Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m.