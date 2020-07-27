Findlay Police, Fire, EMS Undergo Active Shooter Training

The Findlay Police Department recently underwent active shooter training along with the fire department and Hanco EMS.

Sgt. Brian Dill with the police department says it was a great opportunity for all three agencies to work together as a team.

He says this recent training at Findlay High School involved the overall response to an active shooter, not just neutralizing the suspect.

He says they’ve gone to a solo-officer response for active shooter situations which allows the first officer on the scene to immediately start looking for the suspect and other officers to join in when they arrive.

Sgt. Dill says responding officers are trained to make noise and alert the suspect to their presence in the hope that the suspect will then engage police and not harm anyone else.

“We want to draw the suspect’s attention to us and then put the fight to him.”

He says anyone who finds themselves in an active shooter situation should remember the run, hide, fight strategy.

Run if you can and get clear of the area. If you can’t get away, hide and barricade yourself in a room if possible. And then if necessary, fight back against the suspect if it comes to that.