Findlay Police Get Suicidal Person Out Of Attic

The Findlay Police Department was able to get a suicidal person out of the attic where he was hiding and into a hospital for evaluation.

Police were dispatched to 209 East Hobart at around noon on Friday to check on the welfare of a suicidal subject.

A family member was concerned that the male had harmed himself.

Officers attempted to make contact with the subject, who was believed to be hiding in the attic, but received no response.

A police negotiator was on scene and also tried to make contact with the subject but received no response.

After about two hours of no response the attic was breached and the subject was confirmed to be in the attic.

Police say he still refused to respond to the officers’ commands.

Police deployed tear gas into the attic to coax the subject out, and he exited the attic and was secured by officers.

The subject had sustained several self-inflicted cutting wounds and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for an evaluation.