Findlay Police Hand Out Gas Gift Cards

Some people who pulled into a Findlay gas station to fill up on Saturday got a nice surprise.

The Findlay Police Department, in conjunction with the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge Foundation, handed out free gas cards at the Meijer gas station on Tiffin Avenue.

Last week was National Police Week and Saturday was Peace Officers Memorial Day.

People were also encouraged to “Light Ohio Blue” to show their support for law enforcement.

(pics courtesy of the police department)