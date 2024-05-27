Findlay Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

The Findlay Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

The police department said it received a call at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday that a male had been shot in an alley off of the 100 block of Howard Street.

Officers arrived and located a male in the alley with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers began rendering aid and performing CPR.

The male was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS where he succumbed to the gunshot wound.

The deceased individual was identified as 18-year-old J’vion Zimmerman of Port Clinton.

Police say a person of interest in the shooting has been identified and is being sought for questioning.

An investigation is underway but no arrests had been made as of 3 a.m. Monday.

Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, police said.